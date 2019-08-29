As he began his first professional season, Luke Hauswirth had one goal set in mind: make the roster for every game and start about half of them. So far, so good.
The FC Tucson defender has played in 20 games, the third-most of anyone on the roster, while making 15 starts for and playing 1,309 minutes.
Now, Hauswirth wants to help get FC Tucson into playoffs.
The Men in Black are 7-7-7 and, fittingly, in seventh place among the 10-team standings. The team has seven matches left in regular season, starting with Friday night’s game against the Chattanooga Red Wolves at Kino North Stadium.
“I think we have some momentum coming off the last win and the roadtrip only losing one of those games,” Hauswirth said. “We’re feeling confident. We’re feeling good. Guys are fit and healthy and we’re just ready to get back playing at home.”
Hauswirth, a Minnesota native, started playing soccer when he was 4 years old and played for the Minnesota Thunder Academy, of the U.S. Development Academy, for a few years before signing with the University of Washington.
The midfielder/defender made 74 career starts for the Huskies and recorded three goals, three assists and nine points in 6,471 minutes of play.
At the start of the year, Hauswirth was looking for a place to play. The 23-year-old was tipped off to Tucson and flew out to the Old Pueblo in January for a tryout. FC Tucson announced Hauswirth’s signing in February.
Tucson is “a lot less crowded than Seattle,” Hauswirth said. “It’s easier to live and much cheaper, obviously. I like the sun every day. It’s easy to get up and go and play soccer.”
Except, of course, when you’re on the road.
Before last week’s game against Orlando City B, FC Tucson played its six previous games in Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Texas and Georgia. Luckily, all but one of its remaining matches is at home.
So, Hauswirth will be able to enjoy the sun — and occasional monsoon — for the time being.
“Just being able to go to the pool at our apartment is a big thing for me because I’ve never had that in any of the places that I’ve lived in,” Hauswirth said.