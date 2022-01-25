Major League Soccer rivals will play Wednesday's Tucson exhibition with 'great respect,' a little edge

Six MLS teams are training in Tucson this year: the Timbers, Sounders, Sporting Kansas City, Colorado Rapids, Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake with three matches. The Sounders and Rapids are both playing in the CONCACAF Champions League, which starts Feb. 17.

Wednesday's match may be a "friendly," but Savarese and Schmetzer don’t expect the players to be easygoing on the pitch.

“We don’t want the game to turn into a wrestling match or fouls or whatever but history has shown, that sometimes that’s the way it is,” Schmetzer said.

This year's Major League Soccer spring training will feature some ties to Tucson.

Real Salt Lake coach Pablo Mastroeni played for the Tucson Amigos in 1990s; RSL also features defender Justen Glad, who is from Tucson. The club is training in the Old Pueblo for a couple weeks, but won't play in any of the Showcase games.

The Desert Showcase field features the Timbers, a 2021 MLS Cup finalist, the Rapids, the top seed in the Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City, a conference semifinalist and the second seed in the West in the Sounders.

"The weather is fantastic, the fields are great, everything in Tucson is fantastic but one of the reasons that we do like to come is when you set out your preseason plans, the first thing is who’s gonna be there, who can we get games with?” said Rapids coach Robin Fraser. “Because as we make our way though preseason, we have bench marks that we’re trying to achieve and you can’t really get a good handle on how you’re doing without playing some competition.”