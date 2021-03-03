 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Major League Soccer spring training starts Monday in Tucson; series of exhibitions set for early April
editor's pick

Major League Soccer spring training starts Monday in Tucson; series of exhibitions set for early April

  • Updated

Seattle's Stefan Frei claws away a close range shot on a reaction save in the first half of a 2019 exhibition against Houston at Kino North Stadium.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 2019

For the 11th consecutive year, Major League Soccer teams will hold their spring training in Tucson.

The Colorado Rapids, LA Galaxy, Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas City will train in Tucson as they prepare for the MLS season, which begins April 17. All but the Timbers will take part in the Visit Tucson Sun Cup, a series of exhibitions running the first week of April at Kino North Stadium. Four USL teams — Phoenix Rising FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, La Galaxy II and New Mexico United — will also scrimmage in Tucson.

MLS teams can begin practicing Monday; scrimmages start March 16.

FC Tucson, the city's USL League One franchise, is hosting the Visit Tucson Sun Cup. The decision of whether to allow fans in Kino North Stadium for the Sun Cup is "soon to be determined," FC Tucson said in a statement.

Columbus Crew SC won last year's Sun Cup, which was held in mid-February, before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Nine months later, the team won the MLS Cup.

"We're incredibly proud of the legacy of MLS Preseason Event and are very happy to be able to bring this back to share more high-level soccer with this community after such a difficult year," said Jon Pearlman, FC Tucson's director of soccer operations.

The Visit Tucson Sun Cup schedule is as follows:

April 3: Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy, noon; Phoenix Rising FC vs. LA Galaxy II, 1 p.m.; Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.

April 7: Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy, 3 p.m.; Phoenix Rising FC vs. Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.

April 10: LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake, 5 p.m.; Colorado Rapids vs. Phoenix Rising FC, 7:30 p.m.

Includes information from a news release.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sean Miller on Arizona's season, what the future holds and offseason plans

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News