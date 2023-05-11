Marana Parks & Recreation will celebrate a decade of Mother's Day 5K runs on Saturday.

This will be the first 5K run of the spring season in the #RUNMARANA series.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. at Gladden Farms Community Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road. Participants will head southeast of the park for about a mile and a half before turning around to head back to the finish line at the park.

“It will be a family-fun atmosphere," said Jacob Jaeger, Marana’s recreation supervisor. "It is really about being able to get out and exercise and then be able to hang out afterward and build community."

The turnout should be around 300 participants, which is higher than last year, and all of the proceeds will go back into the community to create more events like this one.

Check-in starts at 7 a.m. Saturday. Participants are able to register for the race until 7:45. The 5K run costs $30 if you sign up before race day and $40 on the day of.

The race is expected to end about 11 a.m., and the first 200 participants to finish will receive a medal.

“This is one of my favorite events," Jaeger said. "It really gives us the opportunity to celebrate moms in this kind of unique and fun way."

For those 12 years old and under, there will be a free half-mile-long kids' fun run beginning at 8:45, shortly after the 5K run kicks off.

There also will be food trucks, inflatables and lawn games to celebrate moms.

Family members and friends also can keep track of where their runners are at in the race with the app RaceJoy.

The names of all registered runners will be put into a raffle for the chance to win a fitness prize pack. Merchandise will also be available online and at the event.

Dogs on leashes are welcome.

For more information visit RunSignUp.com or maranaaz.gov/recreation.