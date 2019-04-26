When the Sugar Skulls host Iowa at Tucson Arena on Saturday night, Marcus Coleman will refer to the Barnstormers as “they” rather than “we.”
From 2017-18, the current Tucson Sugar Skulls (3-4) head coach was the defensive coordinator for the Iowa Barnstormers (6-1). Is hosting his former team for the first time weird for Coleman? Awkward?
“Yeah a little bit,” he said.
Coleman was a part of the 2018 IFL championship team with Iowa, and he isn’t the only Sugar Skull with ties to the Barnstormers. Skulls Offensive coordinator Hurtis Chinn coached a Barnstormers offense that averaged 252.4 yards per game, while Tucson defensive assistant coach Malcolm Nelson focused on special teams and the defensive line. All three coached under Dixie Wooten, who won IFL Coach of the Year last season.
Coleman views it as just another opponent on the schedule despite going toe-to-toe with his former boss.
“It’s really just another game. I usually don’t mix in personal feelings with games,” said Coleman. “They’re another team we’re trying to beat and they’re one of the better teams in this league. … There is no personal feelings at all, I’m trying to win a ball game.”
When Coleman was hired as Tucson’s head coach in October, two marquee players jumped ship: All-IFL defenders in linebacker Zach Allen and defensive lineman Keith Jones Jr. Defensive back Dee Maggit Jr., who played with Iowa in 2017, also reconnected with his coach and joined Tucson.
There is no love lost, but for the ex-Iowa players, who still keep text their former Barnstormers teammates on a weekly basis, this one is personal.
“This is definitely a big game. Even at the start of the season, this was a game marked on the calendar,” said Allen. “For me, it’s definitely personal because I played with some of those guys and helped them win a championship last year so it’s definitely a little personal.”
Allen has been the anchor for Tucson’s defense all season. In a league where there can only be one linebacker on the field, Allen leads the team in tackles with 7.5 per game. He took a chance on Tucson because of the established relationship with Coleman, and the former Wake Forest linebacker is indebted to his coach.
When Allen signed with the Barnstormers as a rookie in 2017, Coleman installed him as a defensive end before he switched back to linebacker the following season. Allen and Coleman developed a special bond that can be rare for some coaches and players.
“He was always the same guy. He’s always looking for ways to motivate and encourage guys on the team,” Allen said. “Last year when I became a linebacker again, he helped me become a leader and build my character and he monitored me.
“He always talks about life a lot. Everything isn’t about football with coach, it’s always life and then football. He’s a guy that I can go to for advice and he’s just a great guy, man. I definitely appreciate him for taking me under his wing and motivating me as a player.”
The question now becomes, will the Sugar Skulls take down the defending champs? Or will they crumble at home for the second consecutive game and lose their fourth straight?
Last week against the Steamwheelers, Tucson’s defense allowed 334 yards of total offense and quarterback E.J. Hilliard to throw for 247 yards and five touchdowns. Coleman said Tucson’s showing last week in the 72-54 loss “was one of the poorest performances that I’ve been around as a coach and I told them that. They got that message.”
“You have to be comfortable in the uncomfortable,” Coleman said. “We have a plan to correct the mistakes and get things back on track. This isn’t unusual in sports and it’s not unusual in this league.”
While the Sugar Skulls still have the top offense in the IFL, averaging 276 yards per game, Tucson’s secondary will need to worry about the connection between Iowa quarterback Daquan Neal and receiver Ryan Balentine. Through seven games, Neal is third in the IFL with 157.1 passing yards per game and Balentine is first in the league with 49 total receptions and 14 receiving touchdowns.
Iowa is looking to get back on track after suffering its first loss of the season, falling 36-32 to Sioux Falls last week. The Sugar Skulls’ only wins have been against the San Diego Strike Force and Bismarck Bucks, two teams that have a combined record of 2-13.
“We’re looking at this game as a turnaround for the whole season,” Allen said.
Sweet nothings
- Maggitt received IFL Special Teams Player of the Week honors after his 53-yard kickoff return for a touchdown last week against Quad City. He was the IFL Defensive Player of the Week after his two-interception performance against San Diego in the season opener.
- The Sugar Skulls signed three this week: defensive backs Edward Burns and Emmanuel Roker, and former Alabama State defensive tackle Edward Mosley. Tucson has brought in nine new players over the last month.
- Tucson released kicker Diego Marquez this week. Marquez made 1 of 14 field goal attempts in six games; he was 37 of 41 on PATs. The Sugar Skulls signed kicker Josh Gable, who went 5 of 5 in PATs last week against Quad City.