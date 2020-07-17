Mark Melancon and 13 other Tucsonans, ex-Wildcats pushing to play in shortened big-league season

For a decade and a half, a pair of Tucsonans were two of the most reliable middle infielders in baseball.
JJ Hardy and Ian Kinsler, Sabino High School and Canyon del Oro School grads, respectively, patrolled diamonds in Milwaukee, Minnesota, Baltimore, Texas, Detroit, Anaheim, Boston and San Diego. In 27 combined seasons in the big leagues — 14 for Kinsler; 13 for Hardy — the two amassed 3,487 hits and 445 home runs. Kinsler, a second baseman, made four all-star teams, while Hardy, a shortstop, made two.
But time marches on, even for those who are slick with the glove and strong with the bat. Hardy has been out of baseball since the end of the 2017 season, and Kinsler — felled by a neck injury while one hit shy of 2,000 — retired in December, taking a job in the Padres' front office.
For the first time since 2004, a baseball season will start without either in the lineup. There's no Nick Hundley, either, the former Wildcat having retired in February following 12 seasons as a big-league catcher.
In their place, however, a new generation of native Tucsonans and former Arizona Wildcats appear ready to shine. Alex Verdugo, the Sahuaro High School product, was traded from the Dodgers to the Red Sox in February as part of a package for outfielder Mookie Betts. Cienega High School and New Mexico State's Nick Gonzales was the Pirates' first-round draft pick this year, and could rise quickly through the system.
Then there's Kevin Newman and Scott Kingery, a shortstop-second base combination that could one day challenge Hardy and Kinsler for both longevity and consistency.
Here's a look at the 14 former Arizona Wildcats and native Tucsonans in big-league camps, who's certain to start the season in The Show and who might not be far behind:
They're in
Willie Calhoun
Outfielder, Texas Rangers
2019 stats: Calhoun, a one-year Wildcat before he transferred to Yavapai College, hit 21 home runs and drove in 48 runs over a little more than a half season's worth of work last year.
2020 role: Expect Calhoun to be playing every day — assuming he's healthy. He took a fastball to the face in early March, and upon returning this summer, suffered a hip strain that will likely sideline him for the start of the season.
Kevin Ginkel
Reliever, Arizona Diamondbacks
2019 stats: The ex-Wildcat appeared in 25 games during his first season in the big leagues, going 3-0 with a 1.48 ERA.
2020 role: The right-handed Ginkel is expected to serve as the Diamondbacks' setup man, ahead of closer Archie Bradley.
Scott Kingery
Infielder/outfielder, Philadelphia Phillies
2019 stats: Kingery improved in nearly every offensive category in his second full season in the big leagues, hitting .258 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs and 15 stolen bases while shuffling between second base, shortstop and third base and all three outfield spots.
2020 role: The ex-Wildcat's days of switching between positions appear to be over. He's locked in as the club's starting second baseman following the departure of Cesar Hernandez, health-providing. Kingery contracted COVID-19, which delayed his arrival to "summer camp."
Mark Melancon
Reliever, Atlanta Braves
2019 stats: The former Wildcat went 5-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 12 saves in a season split between the Giants and Braves — his most since 2016. Melancon is entering his 12th big-league season — more than the rest of the Wildcats in the big leagues combined.
2020 role: The right-handed Melancon is expected to open the 2020 season as the Braves' closer, though offseason acquisition Will Smith, a lefty, could take over if he struggles.
Kevin Newman
Shortstop, Pittsburgh Pirates
2019 stats: In his first full season in the big leagues, Newman — a former UA star — hit .308 with 12 home runs, 64 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. He finished with a WAR (wins above replacement) of 3.1, making him just over three wins more valuable than the average player.
2020 role: Newman will be penciled in every day at shortstop for the rebuilding Pirates.
Daniel Ponce de Leon
Relief pitcher, St. Louis Cardinals
2019 stats: A one-year Wildcat, Ponce de Leon made 13 appearances in the big leagues last season, starting eight games. He went 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA, striking out twice as many batters (52) as he walked (26).
2020 role: The right-handed Ponce de Leon is expected to serve as a multi-inning "long guy" out of the bullpen.
Alex Verdugo
Outfielder, Boston Red Sox
2019 stats: In 101 games with the Dodgers, Verdugo — a left-handed-hitting Sahuaro High School graduate — hit .294 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs. He was worth 3.2 wins above replacement (WAR).
2020 role: Boston acquired Verdugo in February as part of a trade involving Mookie Betts and David Price, and Red Sox fans will expect the 24-year-old to produce right away. He's expected to play almost every day, assuming he can stay healthy — Verdugo dealt with a back injury this spring.
They're coming
Bobby Dalbec
Infielder, Boston Red Sox
2019 stats: In 135 games split across Double-A and Triple-A, the slugging Dalbec hit .229 with 27 home runs and 73 RBIs. The former Wildcat walked a carer-high 73 times and posted a walk-to-strikeout ratio of (73 to 139) of his pro career.
2020 role: Dalbec tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this summer, and isn't likely to start the season in the big leagues. Rafael Devers is holding down third base for the Red Sox, with JD Martinez slated to DH.
Nick Gonzales
Infielder, Pittsburgh Pirates
2019 stats: N/A
2020 role: The Pirates took Gonzales, a Cienega High School and New Mexico State star, with their first-round pick in this year's draft and invited him to camp on Wednesday. He's unlikely to play in the big leagues this season.
Jared Oliva
Outfielder, Pittsburgh Pirates
2019 stats: In 123 games at Double-A, Oliva hit .277 with six home runs and 42 RBIs.
2020 role: The 24-year-old Oliva likely won't make the opening day roster, as the Pirates' outfield includes two regulars — Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco — who are known qualities in the big leagues. A late-season call-up is possible for the ex-Wildcat — especially if the Pirates decide to be sellers at the trade deadline.
They want to get back
Jett Bandy
Catcher, Boston Red Sox
2019 stats: Bandy hit 13 home runs and drove in 33 runs during a shortened season at Triple-A Nashville. The longtime Brewers and Angels backstop signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox in December.
2020 role: The ex-Wildcat is battling with Jonathan Lucroy and Kevin Plawecki to serve as Christian Vazquez's backup.
Brandon Dixon
Infielder, Detroit Tigers
2019 stats: In 97 games with Detroit, the ex-Wildcat hit .248 with a team-high 15 home runs. His 52 RBIs were second on the team behind Miguel Cabrera's 59.
2020 role: Dixon is competing for a bench spot, having lost the starting first baseman's job to C.J. Cron. Keeping him on the roster would require the Tigers to add Dixon, a non-roster invitee, to the 40-man roster.
Robert Refsnyder
Infielder, Texas Rangers
2019 stats: The Wildcats' 2012 College World Series hero spent all of 2019 in the minors, playing for the Diamondbacks' and Reds' Triple-A clubs. He hit .312 (good) with 10 home runs, 46 RBIs and 88 strikeouts (bad) over 88 games. Refsnyder signed with the Ranges, his sixth big-league organization, in November.
2020 role: Refsnyder, a non-roster invitee, is battling to make the club as a non-roster invitee. An injury to former Wildcat Willie Calhoun could free up an extra roster spot, and Refsnyder — who has played first base, second base, third base, right field, left field and DH in the big leagues — has versatility working in his favor.
Joey Rickard
Outfielder, San Francisco Giants
2019 stats: Rickard played 68 games with the Orioles and Giants, hitting a combined .226 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and four stolen bases.
2020 role: Rickard, a non-roster invitee, is fighting for an Opening Day spot on a rebuilding Giants club. Alex Dickerson, Michael Yastrzemski Mauricio Dubon and Hunter Pence appear to have the inside track on roster spots, leaving Rickard — a former UA standout — to compete with Billy Hamilton and Darin Ruf for one of the final few spots.
