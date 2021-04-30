Matt Bushman suffered a devastating injury, then became a dad; Saturday, he could get drafted

The life-changing moments led Bushman to seek better financial opportunities, which means turning pro rather than coming back for one more college season. He had thought about doing it after a breakthrough 2019 season, when he posted 47 catches for a career-high 688 yards and four touchdowns and was named to the John Mackey Award watch list for the nation’s top tight end. In the end, however, Bushman returned to “work on the knocks” he heard from coaches and scouts.

That was at a time when Bushman’s household consisted of just two people.

“Once you have a kid, all of that totally changes. You’re like, ‘OK, I have to find a way to provide for my child.’ It was really motivating for me to get healthy as fast as I could and be prepared, so I could give NFL scouts a good representation of myself at pro day,” he said. “That pushed me to fight through the pain and mental barriers that you have after injuries. I was able to get to this point because of that little added motivation.”