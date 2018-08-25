John McCain, Arizona’s senior senator who died Saturday, loved America’s favorite pastimes, football and baseball, and went to bat for fans and players.
He tackled the NFL’s practice of blacking out games on local TV when tickets were not sold out, even though most NFL stadiums are taxpayer-funded. The Federal Communications Commission axed its “sports blackout rule” in 2015, and the NFL’s owners voted to suspend the blackout rules in the 2015 season.
McCain also hit the NFL teams for their “paid-for patriotism” practices — ceremonies such as salutes to soldiers and on-field American flag rollouts.
He joined Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., in slapping the knuckles of NFL teams for scooping up $7 million over three years for armed-forces marketing, advertising and promotions. In 2015, the trio introduced an amendment, which passed, to the annual defense bill to end the practice. McCain urged the NFL to return those profits to charities that supported the troops, veterans and their families.
He supported the players’ right to kneel during the national anthem.
“That’s their right to do what they want as citizens,” McCain told TMZ Sports in September 2017 when asked about Dallas Cowboy players who took a knee, then locked arms in solidarity before playing the Arizona Cardinals.
During a June 2017 Senate Intelligence Committee hearing with former FBI Director James Comey, McCain blamed his confusing, disjointed questions on his favorite baseball team: “Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games,” McCain joked in a statement. The D-backs beat the San Diego Padres 7-4 in a game that lasted until about 1:30 a.m. Eastern time the night before.
One of the first things McCain did after being treated for brain cancer was to join his wife, Cindy, and their daughter Meghan McCain in Phoenix for the Diamondbacks game on Aug. 20, 2017. The D-backs lost 8-6 to the Dodgers.
The Diamondbacks’ Luis “Gonzo” Gonzalez, whose walk-off single brought the 2001 World Series title to Arizona, beating the New York Yankees, was one of McCain’s close player pals. McCain said his favorite sports memory was the Diamondbacks winning the 2001 World Series.
Gonzalez, an outfielder, three-time team MVP and five-time MLB All-Star, endorsed McCain for re-election to the Senate in 2010 and 2016. Gonzalez is now on the D-backs executive staff.
“I trust John McCain with our national and economic security,” Gonzalez said in a 2016 political commercial. “He’s a fighter and that’s the type of person you want to lead.”
Larry Fitzgerald, the Cardinals wide receiver known for sideline-edging catches, said in a 2017 “Sports Illustrated” website tribute to McCain that the senator was an avid Cardinals fan who attended games and practices.
After the wide receiver visited McCain at his Cornville-area ranch in February 2018, Cindy McCain posted a photo of McCain, Fitzgerald and herself on Instagram and said that “Fitz” was the McCains’ “favorite” Cardinal and “a wonderful human being.”
History buff Fitzgerald traveled through Vietnam in 2013 and visited spots related to McCain’s experience, such as Truc Bach Lake and the cell where McCain was held as a POW.
“I’m not a super-political person, but I have young sons and I want them to know our nation’s history. I also want them to be proud of our country. We should be a nation of fairness and equality. We should be a country with justice for all,” Fitzgerald said in the Sports Illustrated piece.
“One of the reasons I admire Senator McCain is that he doesn’t always just vote his party. He votes his conscience, and that can seem like a rare quality these days,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald spoke on strategic philanthropy in April 2018 at the invitation-only Sedona Forum, the McCain Institute’s annual gathering of national and international thought leaders. McCain did not attend the forum.
“Senator John McCain will be revered and respected for as long as the United States of America has a place in this world, and his legacy will outlive us all,” Fitzgerald said in his tribute.