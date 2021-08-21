Meet me in the morning: Tucson's iconic 5k gets new start time, pandemic-related protocols

For years, the Meet Me Downtown 5K has been Tucson's preeminent night race, an opportunity to beat the heat — and, for many, an excuse to grab dinner and a beer after.

But these are strange times, and so times are changing — literally — for Sunday's 15th Annual TMC Meet Me Downtown 5K.

Tucson's most popular charity race will start just after sunrise on Sunday, with the start/finish line located on Sixth Avenue between Armory Park and the Children's Museum. Because of the ongoing pandemic, organizers are encouraging participants to wear face coverings before and after the race when a distance of 6 feet can't be maintained.

Runners and walkers are not required to wear masks while competing, but are urged to "be mindful of those around you." Spectators are urged to mask up.

The race, regardless of start time, marks a return to semi-normalcy in Tucson's thriving running community. Of course, there are COVID-19 contingencies: Those who are uncomfortable taking part in a live event can register, compete virtually, and input their times among the finishers. Those running in person are urged to bring their own waters, as there will be only one hydration station and spectators are not allowed to hand out drinks.