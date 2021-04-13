Meet the 13-year-old who hit his first hole-in-one just 10 months after taking up golf

Sean Kelly grew up with a live-in golf pro. But it took a run on a friend’s golf simulator before he decided to give the real thing a try.

“I played some golf (on the simulator) and I had a lot of fun,” Sean said. “So I went out and golfed with my dad, and yeah, we just started golfing.”

Now Sean, 13, is hooked on the game and achieving feats that are the envy of even veteran golfers. On St. Patrick’s Day, the Wilson K-8 eighth grader got a hole-in-one on No. 13 at Vail’s Del Lago Golf Club. He used an 8-iron to ace the par-3, 136-yard hole.

Sean took up the game just 10 months ago.

“He’s already looking for No. 2,” his father, Jeff Kelly, said.

Jeff Kelly knows a thing or two about golf himself. A former pro who played on the South American tour in Argentina and Brazil, Jeff Kelly began to expose his son to golf when Sean was young. However, he knew Sean would have to become interested in it on his own in order for the sport to stick.