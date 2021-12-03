Meet this Met: Ex-Wildcat Tylor Megill made an impact following unlikely call-up to big leagues

It was a day filled with nervous excitement.

“You have grown up your whole life working towards one goal, and that was to get to the major leagues,” Megill said. “And then you’re in there and now you’re playing against the best of the best. Another crazy thing was that you grew up watching players or you’re in high school and you’re in college and you’re watching these players play and next thing you know, you’re standing 60 feet, 6 inches across from them and you’re playing against them.”

Over 18 big-league starts, Megill went 4-6 a 4.52 ERA and 99 strikeouts against 27 walks for a Mets club that was rocked by injuries to its starting pitchers.

His season had storybook start and a rough ending. The right-hander posted a 2.05 ERA with 39 strikeouts across 35.1 innings through his first seven starts. Over the final two months, however, he posted a 6.78 ERA while giving up 15 home runs.

“If someone were to tell me I was going to throw 18 starts this year, I would tell them they were out of their mind,” Megill said. “My main goal was to make the big leagues in the September call-ups. So many people unfortunately got injured, and it's … next man up.

"In a way I was surprised (to get called up), but at the same time, it was bound to happen to someone — and that someone just happened to me, and I got my name called.”

His season came with major highlights.

The 6-foot-7-inch Megill pitched against Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, two players he looked up to. And he hit, posting a .214 batting average and whacking three doubles for the National League team. Megill's first career hit, a single to right field off Blue Jays starter Steven Matz, was "pretty cool," he said.

“I had not hit since like my freshman year of high school, so I hadn’t swung a bat,” Megill said. “When I got a hit, that was exciting.”