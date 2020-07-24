Men in Black 'playing for the spirit and souls of Tucson' as soccer season opens in Florida

“We’re ultimately kind of in a situation that every other business in America is going to have to experience at some point, and that’s how do you function in a COVID-19 reality?” Powers said. “This is a chance where there’s this huge demand for live sports and if anything, this is a great time to go and build a fan base.”

First-year coach John Galas said he’s “really excited” to finally play after being limited to training for the last month. With only four players returning from last year’s team, the Men in Black will look different on the field.

“We have some dynamic, exciting young players the community will be really proud of and excited to watch,” Galas said. “We’ve been able to attract players from Spain and Ireland. This is a destination for a lot of high-profile players that want to come and be a part of FC Tucson.”

Irishman Naill Logue joins FC Tucson this season as the team captain, with Galas calling him a “hammer” who isn’t afraid to tell players when they’re doing something well or could improve. FC Tucson has also assigned a club captain spot to Raheem Sommersall, who Galas said will be the person to tell players it’ll all be fine … regardless of what Logue says.