Mexican Baseball Fiesta canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

October's Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The series would have included teams from Hermosillo and Obregon, among others.
Last year’s event brought 16,012 fans over four days with an estimated financial impact of over $1 million.
Baseball Fiesta president Mike Feder said he was holding out hope that the event would be played, “but it just won’t work out. The state’s restrictions on venue attendance made it impossible this year.”
Francisco Gamez, the Fiesta's founder and partner, said he was "really disappointed" there would be no games this year.
"We appreciate our sponsors hanging in there during our decision-making period," he said. "We look forward to 2021 where we promise an even bigger and better Fiesta.”
