Mexican Baseball Fiesta plans 'bigger and better things' for fall showcase

The Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta is back.

Four Mexican Pacific League teams — the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Yaquis de Obregon, Aguilas de Mexicali and Mayos de Navojoa — will square off between Sept. 30-Oct. 3 at Kino Stadium, part of their preseason training ahead of winter league play.

Hermosillo and Obregon are Fiesta mainstays, having appeared in all nine previous events in Tucson. The day-by-day schedules are expected to be released in the coming weeks, with tickets going on sale in mid-August.

The Fiesta's return is another sign of normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic knocked out nearly all local sports competition for much of 2020.

"Last year was a tough year. We missed putting on the Fiesta but we promise bigger and better things in 2021," said Francisco Gamez, the Fiesta's founder and partner and a longtime Mexican Pacific League player.

Visit Tucson says the Fiesta $1.5 million a year between hotel rooms, meals, concessions and more, making it the largest Hispanic sporting event in town.

This year's Fiesta will include the return of La Brissa, a popular Sonoran band that played in 2019.