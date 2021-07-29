 Skip to main content
Mexican Baseball Fiesta plans 'bigger and better things' for fall showcase
MEXICAN BASEBALL FIESTA

Mexican Baseball Fiesta plans 'bigger and better things' for fall showcase

  • Updated

Beto Coyote, the Naranjeros' mascot, howls into the mic Thursday's news conference to announce plans for the 10th Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta. Mike Feder, the Fiesta's president, is holding the microphone.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta is back.

Four Mexican Pacific League teams — the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Yaquis de Obregon, Aguilas de Mexicali and Mayos de Navojoa — will square off between Sept. 30-Oct. 3 at Kino Stadium, part of their preseason training ahead of winter league play. 

Hermosillo and Obregon are Fiesta mainstays, having appeared in all nine previous events in Tucson. The day-by-day schedules are expected to be released in the coming weeks, with tickets going on sale in mid-August.

The Fiesta's return is another sign of normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic knocked out nearly all local sports competition for much of 2020.

"Last year was a tough year. We missed putting on the Fiesta but we promise bigger and better things in 2021," said Francisco Gamez, the Fiesta's founder and partner and a longtime Mexican Pacific League player.

Visit Tucson says the Fiesta $1.5 million a year between hotel rooms, meals, concessions and more, making it the largest Hispanic sporting event in town. 

This year's Fiesta will include the return of La Brissa, a popular Sonoran band that played in 2019.

Founded in 2011, the Mexican Baseball Fiesta has expanded to include games in other cities. Organizers are also planning to play games in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Mesa, and are talking to officials in Nogales and Douglas about hosting games.

Rafael Barceló Durazo, right, Mexican consul in Tucson, talks with Mexican Baseball Fiesta founder and partner Francisco Gamez, center right, owner of the Mayos de Navojoa Victor cuevas, left, and General Manager of the Naranjeros de Hermosillo Juan Aguirre before a press conference at Hooters, 7280 E. Broadway Blvd.
