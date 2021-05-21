Michael Lev: The joy, pain, obsession and empathy of being a first-time Little League head coach

I had eschewed previous opportunities to serve as a head coach because my spring calendar is generally full. Your sports take up a lot of time. Covering them also happens to be my job.

But this year is different, because last year was different. The pandemic prevented Little League from happening — a heartbreaking outcome in the Lev household and countless others.

My older son, Austin, was supposed to have played his age-12 season last spring. That’s the one all devoted Little Leaguers look forward to the most — the one that leads to the Little League World Series.

Austin was going to play with his buddies for maybe the last time. It was going to be the time of their lives.

Many tears were shed when it didn’t happen. We managed to make fall ball work — gaiters up, boys! — and had a blast doing it. The seed was planted to run an Intermediate team this spring if enough kids signed up — and if we could get somebody to run it.