Michael Lev: Think shutting down Little League isn’t a big deal? Try convincing a 12-year-old – or his dad

“This is the worst day of my life.”

That line comes from the brilliant 2014 Richard Linklater movie “Boyhood,” which was filmed over 12 years and follows the story of fictional character Mason Evans Jr. as he grows up in a divorced household in Texas. His mother, played by Patricia Arquette, sadly says that to Mason when she accepts the reality that he’s going off to college. They had been through a lot, but the idea of her son leaving the nest left Arquette’s character, Oliva, feeling hollow and uncertain.

“I just thought there would be more,” she says later in the scene.

I fully expected to feel the way Olivia felt when Little League ended this year. My older son, Austin, is 11 going on 12. Little League has been our thing since he was 5.

For many, 12 years old is the end of the line. That’s the age of most participants in the Little League World Series. Baseball is a really hard game, especially when the fastballs become faster and the breaking balls break more. My fledgling baseball career ended right about that age. Austin loves baseball, and he’s decent at it, but it wasn’t a sure thing that he’d keep playing after this spring/summer.