Miguel Angel Jimenez rides hot putter to the lead entering final round of Cologuard Classic

“We’ll see what happens tomorrow,” Sluman said. “I like my spot right now. We'll go out and hopefully play as casual and as carefree as I can.”

After something of a scattershot opening round, Kelly worked with his coach, Jim Schuman, and ironed out some kinks. Kelly hit 13 of 14 fairways after going 9 of 14 Friday.

Kelly had visions of a birdie-birdie-birdie finish standing over his ball in the middle of the 18th fairway. But his approach with a hybrid club landed in the bank in front of the green, and he had to get up and down to save par.

“Until the ball landed, I was thinking birdie or eagle,” Kelly said. “It was tracking right on the hole, and it just came up short. I couldn't believe how long that played.”

Kelly’s play down the stretch stood in stark contrast to how he finished Friday. He needed resourcefulness and imagination to play the last four holes at even par.

“Grandstand, bogey,” Kelly said, referring to the 15th hold Friday. “Cart path, birdie (on 17). Bunker shot to a foot, made par on the last hole. It was pretty good.”