Mike Weir extends lead in Cologuard Classic; Tim Petrovic makes hole-in-one history

“When I get on that first tee tomorrow, just be focused on that shot and trying to make a good swing and get off to a good start. Who knows, you can get on a run like I did today. You’re not trying to get on that run, but when you’re in that mindset, sometimes those just kind of appear.”

Weir’s lead shrunk from three shots to two Saturday when he bogeyed the 18th hole despite hitting a perfect 3-wood off the tee. On his approach to the green, the ball was slightly above Weir’s feet. The heel of his club caught in the grass, causing the ball to hook slightly to the right. His bump-and-run pitch from the intermediate rough came up short.

The 469-yard, par-4 18th has been even more dastardly than usual this year. Always one of the toughest holes on tour, No. 18 — which has water hazards on both sides of the fairway and a hump in the middle — is playing .602 shots over par. The last time a hole played at least six-tenths of a stroke over par on the PGA Tour Champions was No. 9 at Royal Porthcawl in the 2017 Senior Open Championship. That hole, a par-4, played to an average of 4.65 strokes.

Petrovic bogeyed the hole for the second straight day despite finding the fairway with a 2-iron off the tee.