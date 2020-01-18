$31.2 million south expansion project completed at Kino Sports Complex

Hundreds of youth soccer players gathered Saturday to dribble, slide-tackle, pass, shoot, score and otherwise christen a dozen new fields at Kino Sports South Complex.
The Tucson Association of Realtors Fort Lowell Shootout marked the official opening of the multi-million dollar expansion project on Tucson's south side.
Pima County purchased the 167-acre lot south of Interstate 10 in 2014, hoping to use sports attractions to drive tourism while providing a top-of-the-line sports facilities for local athletes. The $31.2 million Phase 1 expansion project, which was unveiled to a crowd of nearly 100 VIPs during a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, includes 12 lighted natural grass fields, a 20-court pickleball facility, concessions, locker rooms, a ticket office and parking for more than 700 vehicles.
The project was funded by Kino Stadium District Tax Revenue funds, which includes car rental surcharge and hotel bed taxes.
The South Complex expansion, added to the existing 155-acre Kino Sports Complex, brings the overall footprint to more than 300 acres, Pima County officials said.
It differs from Kino Stadium, formerly known as Tucson Electric Park; and Kino North Stadium, home of FC Tucson.
The complex is now divided into three areas. The main complex is considered the hub, housing Kino Stadium, two soccer fields and various clubhouses. The north complex, which was added to the main complex in 2013, holds Kino North Stadium, an event center, grandstand, soccer fields, basketball and volleyball courts, softball fields, a disc golf course, a pool and more.
"It really is a step forward for all of us here in Pima County," Pima County Board of Supervisors chairman Richard Elias said during the ribbon cutting. "For years, we've had very positive dreams and aspirations about this part of town, and this is the continuation of that."
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry told the crowd that this weekend's Fort Lowell Shootout was one of the driving forces behind the expansion project, and the reason for the project's January deadline. On Friday, more than 380 soccer teams descended on the Kino Sports Complex for the Shootout's opening ceremonies and soccer olympics.
The hope is that future tournaments will keep Pima County athletes — and their families, and their money — from having to travel to Phoenix for tournaments. Kino Sports Complex now has the largest number of soccer fields of any facility in Southern Arizona, said Huckelberry, who added that there's still plenty of space available for more fields.
"We're going to continue the efforts to make this a regional facility and when we say regional, we're not talking Pima County — we're talking the southwest," Huckelberry said. "It will attract teams and activities from Albuquerque to Los Angeles."
The project will continue to grow. There are between 60 and 90 open acres of land adjacent to the existing complex that are master-planned for a sports development complex, restaurants, hotels and retail sports activities, Huckelberry said.
Pima County officials have discussed adding a stadium with seating for up to 10,000 fans, indoor courts and an amphitheater, said Reenie Ochoa, the Pima County Stadium District director.
"If a developer or somebody would say to us, 'Hey, this is what's lacking in Tucson that's complementary to the sports arena,' I think those are all open to discussions," Ochoa said. "With that much property out there, the big components that they're going to push heavily is getting some retail and commercial development out there that's going to enhance the destination experience."
Ochoa has already been approached by an event seeking a venue with a hotel within walking distance, which isn't the case for Kino — yet.
"The addition of a hotel and some more restaurants in this part of the community will enhance an event like this weekend's, where if Johnny's playing at 2 p.m. and you want to grab a sit-down bite to eat instead of fast food, being able to eat right there at the complex without losing your parking space would be awesome," Ochoa said.
The addition of pickleball courts to the South Complex brings a brand new sport to Kino, with several related events scheduled for the upcoming months. The courts will be free to use during specific time slots in February and early March; after that, Kino officials will set a fee schedule and begin booking the courts for leagues and special events.
Valadez said that the lessons, friendships and values gained playing sports can now be passed on to more local children and adults.
"We are making sure that regardless of where you live in Pima County, that opportunity exists for any child, any youth, any young person in Pima County," Valadez said. "The dream was not for us. The dream was for our children."
Contact reporter Caitlin Schmidt at cschmidt@tucson.com or 573-4191. Twitter: @caitlincschmidt