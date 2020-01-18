$31.2 million south expansion project completed at Kino Sports Complex

Pima County officials have discussed adding a stadium with seating for up to 10,000 fans, indoor courts and an amphitheater, said Reenie Ochoa, the Pima County Stadium District director.

"If a developer or somebody would say to us, 'Hey, this is what's lacking in Tucson that's complementary to the sports arena,' I think those are all open to discussions," Ochoa said. "With that much property out there, the big components that they're going to push heavily is getting some retail and commercial development out there that's going to enhance the destination experience."

Ochoa has already been approached by an event seeking a venue with a hotel within walking distance, which isn't the case for Kino — yet.

"The addition of a hotel and some more restaurants in this part of the community will enhance an event like this weekend's, where if Johnny's playing at 2 p.m. and you want to grab a sit-down bite to eat instead of fast food, being able to eat right there at the complex without losing your parking space would be awesome," Ochoa said.