Coming back for an eighth year, the Mobile Mini Sun Cup will see a couple of new teams in Tucson this year.
The New England Revolution, who participated in the Major League Soccer preseason event since its inception, and the Colorado Rapids, who made five appearances, will not be returning this year.
Instead, Minnesota United will make its first appearance and Real Salt Lake is set to come back for its sixth.
The Mobile Mini Sun Cup will kick off Saturday at 2 p.m. at Kino North Stadium with a match between Phoenix Rising FC and Minnesota United, and will continue through Feb. 23.
“We’re just expecting what we’ve always had here — great soccer competition between some of the best players in the country,” new FC Tucson coach Darren Sawatzky said. “Obviously, we’re thrilled.
“We’ve always been a great place to host these fans and players and teams and we just expect to have, a great atmosphere and a great environment for Tucsonans to enjoy.”
Other MLS teams that are set to participate in this year’s Mobile Mini Sun Cup are FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders FC and Sporting Kansas City.
The event will also feature USL Championship teams OKC Energy FC and Phoenix Rising FC, and FC Tucson of the USL League One.
FC Tucson will prepare for its inaugural season in USL League One by taking on a couple of MLS teams, Sporting KC (Feb. 13) and the Red Bulls (Feb. 20).
Dolphus Pearson, FC Tucson’s PR and social media manager, said having Tucson enter the professional ranks will bring more awareness, not just to the soccer team, but to the city as a whole.
“The Mobile Mini has always been one of the biggest MLS preseason events in the country,” Pearson said. “So, now that the host team, FC Tucson, is a professional club, I think it’s going to be beneficial for not only the fans coming to see their favorite MLS teams, but members of the community.”
All but two matches will take place at Kino North Stadium. The two off-site games will be hosted by Phoenix Rising FC.
Pearson said pre-sale ticket have been selling at an exponentially fast rate and recommends people arrive early to best enjoy the Mobile Mini Sun Cup, which will also allow for plenty of fan interaction.
The full schedule is available at fctucson.com/suncupschedule
“The Mobile Mini Cup, that was started by (FC Tucson director of soccer operations) Jon Pearlman, is a great event to kick-start the whole season off,” Pearson said. “You have weeks of professional soccer. … It’s just illustrious in every aspect.”