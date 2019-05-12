TV MONDAY
Cycling Tour of California, Stage 2 1 p.m. NBCS
MLB Brewers at Phillies 4 p.m. ESPN
Pirates at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
A’s at Mariners or Pirates at D-backs (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
NCAA baseball Miami at Wake Forest 4 p.m. ESPNU
NHL Playoffs Blues at Sharks, Game 2 6 p.m. NBCS
RADIO MONDAY
MLB Pirates at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA baseball Sam Houston State at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM
Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)