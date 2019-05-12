TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Cycling Tour of California, Stage 2 1 p.m. NBCS

MLB Brewers at Phillies 4 p.m. ESPN

Pirates at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

A’s at Mariners or Pirates at D-backs (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

NCAA baseball Miami at Wake Forest 4 p.m. ESPNU

NHL Playoffs Blues at Sharks, Game 2 6 p.m. NBCS

RADIO MONDAY

MLB Pirates at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA baseball Sam Houston State at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM

Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

