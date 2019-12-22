Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball, men’s
Diamond Head Classic — 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Diamond Head Classic — 5 p.m., ESPN2
Georgia Southern at Georgia — 5 p.m., SEC
Diamond Head Classic — 9 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Raptors at Pacers — 5 p.m., NBA
Nuggets at Suns — 7 p.m., FSAZ
Pelicans at Trail Blazers — 8 p.m., NBA
NCAA football
Gasparilla Bowl: Marshall vs. UCF — 12:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL
Packers at Vikings — 6:15 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Rangers at Flyers — 5 p.m., NBCS
RADIO MONDAY
NFL
Packers at Vikings — 6:15 p.m., 1290-AM
NHL
Coyotes at Predators — 6 p.m., 1450-AM
Variety
The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)