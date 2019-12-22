Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s

Diamond Head Classic — 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Diamond Head Classic — 5 p.m., ESPN2

Georgia Southern at Georgia — 5 p.m., SEC

Diamond Head Classic — 9 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

Raptors at Pacers — 5 p.m., NBA

Nuggets at Suns — 7 p.m., FSAZ

Pelicans at Trail Blazers — 8 p.m., NBA

NCAA football

Gasparilla Bowl: Marshall vs. UCF — 12:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL

Packers at Vikings — 6:15 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Rangers at Flyers — 5 p.m., NBCS

RADIO MONDAY

NFL

Packers at Vikings — 6:15 p.m., 1290-AM

NHL

Coyotes at Predators — 6 p.m., 1450-AM

Variety

The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

