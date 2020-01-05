Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball, men’s Colgate at Army 5 p.m. CBSS
West Virginia at Oklahoma State 7 p.m. ESPN2
Southern at Prairie View A&M 7 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s Illinois at Indiana 5 p.m. BTN
Ohio State at Maryland 5 p.m. ESPN2
Mississippi at Texas A&M 5 p.m. SEC
Texas at Iowa State 7 p.m. FS1
NBA Thunder at 76ers 5 p.m. NBA
Warriors at Kings 8 p.m. NBA
NCAA football bowls LendingTree: La.-Laf. vs. Miami (O) 5:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA wrestling Arizona State at Ohio State 5 p.m. FS1
NHL Oilers at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NBCS
RADIO MONDAY
Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)