TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

MLB Orioles at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Red Sox at Indians 4 p.m. ESPN

D-backs at Rockies 5:30 p.m. FSAZ

Rays at Padres or Pirates at Angels 7 p.m. MLB

Softball Little League World Series quarterfinal 10 a.m. ESPN2

Little League World Series quarterfinal 1 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO MONDAY

MLB D-backs at Rockies 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles