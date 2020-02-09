Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s

Colgate at Boston U. — 5 p.m., CBSS

Florida State at Duke — 5 p.m., ESPN

Baylor at Texas — 7 p.m., ESPN

TCU at Texas Tech — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Southern at Jackson State — 7 p.m., ESPNU

Basketball, women’s

Michigan at Minnesota — 5 p.m., BTN

UConn at South Carolina — 5 p.m., ESPN2

Missouri at LSU — 5 p.m., SEC

Michigan State at Northwestern — 7 p.m., BTN

Gymnastics

Washington at Stanford — 7 p.m., Pac-12N

NBA

Kings at Bucks — 6 p.m., NBA

Suns at Lakers — 8:30 p.m., FSAZ

Suns at Lakers — 8:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

Islanders at Capitals — 5 p.m., NBCS

Softball

Tennessee at Arizona State — 7 p.m., Pac-12A

RADIO MONDAY

Basketball, men’s

Florida State at Duke — 5 p.m., 1490-AM*

NHL

Coyotes at Canadiens — 5 p.m., 1450-AM

Variety

Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News