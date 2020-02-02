Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s

Lafayette at Bucknell — 5 p.m., CBSS

North Carolina at Florida State — 5 p.m., ESPN

Norfolk State at NC Central — 5 p.m., ESPNU

Texas at Kansas — 7 p.m., ESPN

Baylor at Kansas State — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Basketball, women’s

Indiana at Purdue — 4 p.m., BTN

UConn at Oregon — 5 p.m., ESPN2

Georgia at Mississippi State — 5 p.m., SEC

Michigan State at Maryland — 6 p.m., BTN

NBA

Suns at Nets — 5:30 p.m., FSAZ

76ers at Heat — 5:30 p.m., NBA

Spurs at Clippers — 8:30 p.m., NBA

NHL Flyers at Red Wings — 5:30 p.m., NBCS

Soccer, women’s

Haiti vs. Panama — 3:50 p.m., FS2

United States vs. Costa Rica — 6:30 p.m., FS1

RADIO MONDAY

Basketball, men’s

Texas at Kansas — 7 p.m., 1490-AM*

Variety

Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*

