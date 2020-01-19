Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball, men’s
Sacred Heart at Robert Morris — 3 p.m., CBSS
Bucknell at Colgate — 5 p.m., CBSS
NC State at Virginia — 5 p.m., ESPN
Texas at West Virginia — 5 p.m., ESPNU
Oklahoma at Baylor — 7 p.m., ESPN
Basketball, women’s
Michigan State at Rutgers — 4 p.m., BTN
Mississippi State at South Carolina — 5 p.m., ESPN2
Alabama at Tennessee — 5 p.m., SEC
Indiana at Maryland — 6 p.m., BTN
NBA
Raptors at Hawks — 12:30 p.m., NBA
Pelicans at Grizzlies — 3 p.m., TNT
Lakers at Celtics — 5:30 p.m., TNT
Spurs at Suns — 7 p.m., FSAZ
Warriors at Trail Blazers — 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
Red Wings at Avalanche — 4 p.m., NHL
Tennis
Australian Open, first round — 1 a.m., ESPN2
Australian Open, first round — 5 p.m., TEN
Australian Open, first round — 7 p.m., ESPN2
RADIO MONDAY
NBA
Lakers at Celtics — 5:30 p.m., 1490-AM*
Variety
The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)