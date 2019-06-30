TV MONDAY
MLB
Royals at Blue Jays — 10 a.m. MLB
Cubs at Pirates — 4 p.m. ESPN
Giants at Padres or Angels at Rangers (JIP) — 7 p.m. MLB
NBA
Summer League — 6 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
Wimbledon, first round — 3 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon, first round — 8 a.m. ESPN
RADIO MONDAY
Variety
The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)