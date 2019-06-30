TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

MLB

Royals at Blue Jays — 10 a.m. MLB

Cubs at Pirates — 4 p.m. ESPN

Giants at Padres or Angels at Rangers (JIP) — 7 p.m. MLB

NBA

Summer League — 6 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

Wimbledon, first round — 3 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon, first round — 8 a.m. ESPN

RADIO MONDAY

Variety

The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

