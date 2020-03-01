Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s NC State at Duke 5 p.m. ESPN

Texas Tech at Baylor 7 p.m. ESPN

Alabama State at Texas Southern 7 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s Wichita State at UCF 5 p.m. CBSS

South Florida at UConn 5 p.m. ESPN2

MLB spring Twins vs. Cardinals 11 a.m. MLB

Angels vs. Cubs 1 p.m. ESPN

D-backs vs. Giants 1 p.m. FSAZ

NBA Bucks at Heat 5:30 p.m. NBA

RADIO MONDAY

Basketball, men’s Texas Tech at Baylor 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News