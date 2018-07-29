TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

MLB Phillies at Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN

Rangers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

Brewers at Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN

Giants at Padres 7:10 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Soccer Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico Madrid 4:30 a.m. ESPNU

RADIO MONDAY

MLB Rangers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish); FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily)

