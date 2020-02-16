Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Auto racing
Daytona 500 — 2 p.m., Ch 11
Basketball, men’s
Xavier at St. John’s — 4:30 p.m., FS1
Bucknell at Holy Cross — 5 p.m., CBSS
North Carolina at Notre Dame — 5 p.m., ESPN
NC Central at North Carolina A&T — 5 p.m., ESPNU
Iowa State at Kansas — 7 p.m., ESPN
Jackson State at Prairie View A&M — 7 p.m., ESPNU
Basketball, women’s
Minnesota at Michigan State — 5 p.m., BTN
Vanderbilt at South Carolina — 5 p.m., SEC
West Virginia at Texas — 6:30 p.m., FS1
Oregon State at UCLA — 7 p.m., ESPN2
NHL
Islanders at Coyotes — 2 p.m., FSAZ
Capitals at Golden Knights — 4 p.m., NBCS, NHL
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Manchester United at Chelsea — 12:55 p.m., NBCS
RADIO MONDAY
Basketball, men’s
Iowa State at Kansas — 7 p.m., 1490-AM*
Hockey
Tucson at San Jose — 7 p.m., 1450-AM
NHL
Islanders at Coyotes — 2 p.m., 1450-AM
Variety
Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)