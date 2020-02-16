Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Auto racing

Daytona 500 — 2 p.m., Ch 11

Basketball, men’s

Xavier at St. John’s — 4:30 p.m., FS1

Bucknell at Holy Cross — 5 p.m., CBSS

North Carolina at Notre Dame — 5 p.m., ESPN

NC Central at North Carolina A&T — 5 p.m., ESPNU

Iowa State at Kansas — 7 p.m., ESPN

Jackson State at Prairie View A&M — 7 p.m., ESPNU

Basketball, women’s

Minnesota at Michigan State — 5 p.m., BTN

Vanderbilt at South Carolina — 5 p.m., SEC

West Virginia at Texas — 6:30 p.m., FS1

Oregon State at UCLA — 7 p.m., ESPN2

NHL

Islanders at Coyotes — 2 p.m., FSAZ

Capitals at Golden Knights — 4 p.m., NBCS, NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Manchester United at Chelsea — 12:55 p.m., NBCS

RADIO MONDAY

Basketball, men’s

Iowa State at Kansas — 7 p.m., 1490-AM*

Hockey

Tucson at San Jose — 7 p.m., 1450-AM

NHL

Islanders at Coyotes — 2 p.m., 1450-AM

Variety

Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

