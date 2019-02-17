TV MONDAY
Basketball, men’s Boston U. at Holy Cross 5 p.m. CBSS
Virginia at Virginia Tech 5 p.m. ESPN
Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5 p.m. ESPNU
Illinois at Wisconsin 6 p.m. FS1
Kansas State at West Virginia 7 p.m. ESPN
TCU at Oklahoma State 7 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s Rutgers at Indiana 5 p.m. BTN
Notre Dame at NC State 5 p.m. ESPN2
Mississippi at Georgia 5 p.m. SEC
Oregon at Oregon State 7 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Coyotes at Flames 2 p.m. FSAZ
Lightning at Blue Jackets 5:30 p.m. NBCS
Bruins at Sharks 8 p.m. NBCS
Soccer Bund.: FC Nurnberg vs. Dortmund 12:30 p.m. FS1
RADIO MONDAY
Basketball, men’s Virginia at Virginia Tech 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)