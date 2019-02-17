TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s Boston U. at Holy Cross 5 p.m. CBSS

Virginia at Virginia Tech 5 p.m. ESPN

Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5 p.m. ESPNU

Illinois at Wisconsin 6 p.m. FS1

Kansas State at West Virginia 7 p.m. ESPN

TCU at Oklahoma State 7 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s Rutgers at Indiana 5 p.m. BTN

Notre Dame at NC State 5 p.m. ESPN2

Mississippi at Georgia 5 p.m. SEC

Oregon at Oregon State 7 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Coyotes at Flames 2 p.m. FSAZ

Lightning at Blue Jackets 5:30 p.m. NBCS

Bruins at Sharks 8 p.m. NBCS

Soccer Bund.: FC Nurnberg vs. Dortmund 12:30 p.m. FS1

RADIO MONDAY

Basketball, men’s Virginia at Virginia Tech 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

