TV MONDAY
Basketball, men’s Lehigh at Bucknell 5 p.m. CBSS
Indiana at Michigan State 5 p.m. BTN
Virginia at North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN
Norfolk State at Florida A&M 5 p.m. ESPNU
Kentucky at Alabama 5 p.m. SEC
Kansas at TCU 7 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma at Baylor 7 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women’s South Carolina at Connecticut 5 p.m. ESPN2
Golf PGA Tour, final round conclusion 9 a.m. Golf
NBA Mavericks at Rockets 6 p.m. NBA
NHL Penguins at Flyers 5 p.m. NBCS
Soccer EPL: Wolves vs. Newcastle 12:55 p.m. NBCS
RADIO MONDAY
NCAA basketball Virginia at North Carolina 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)