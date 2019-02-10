TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s Lehigh at Bucknell 5 p.m. CBSS

Indiana at Michigan State 5 p.m. BTN

Virginia at North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN

Norfolk State at Florida A&M 5 p.m. ESPNU

Kentucky at Alabama 5 p.m. SEC

Kansas at TCU 7 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at Baylor 7 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women’s South Carolina at Connecticut 5 p.m. ESPN2

Golf PGA Tour, final round conclusion 9 a.m. Golf

NBA Mavericks at Rockets 6 p.m. NBA

NHL Penguins at Flyers 5 p.m. NBCS

Soccer EPL: Wolves vs. Newcastle 12:55 p.m. NBCS

RADIO MONDAY

NCAA basketball Virginia at North Carolina 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles