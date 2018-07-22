TV MONDAY
MLB Padres at Mets 4 p.m. FSAZ Plus
D-backs at Cubs 5 p.m. ESPN
D-backs at Cubs 5 p.m. FSAZ
White Sox at Angels (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB
RADIO MONDAY
MLB D-backs at Cubs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: JIP (joined in progress)
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FSAZ (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)