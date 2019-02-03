TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s Colgate at Lehigh 5 p.m. CBSS

Louisville at Virginia Tech 5 p.m. ESPN

NC Central at Florida A&M 5 p.m. ESPNU

Penn State at Northwestern 6 p.m. FS1

West Virginia at Texas Tech 7 p.m. ESPN

Iowa State at Oklahoma 7 p.m. ESPN2

Miss. Valley St. at Grambling St. 7 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s Baylor at Texas 5 p.m. ESPN2

Missouri at LSU 5 p.m. SEC

Maryland at Illinois 5:30 p.m. BTN

NBA Bucks at Nets 5:30 p.m. NBA

Rockets at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

Spurs at Kings 8 p.m. NBA

Soccer EPL: West Ham vs. Liverpool 12:55 p.m. NBCS

RADIO MONDAY

NBA Rockets at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

