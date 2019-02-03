TV MONDAY
Basketball, men’s Colgate at Lehigh 5 p.m. CBSS
Louisville at Virginia Tech 5 p.m. ESPN
NC Central at Florida A&M 5 p.m. ESPNU
Penn State at Northwestern 6 p.m. FS1
West Virginia at Texas Tech 7 p.m. ESPN
Iowa State at Oklahoma 7 p.m. ESPN2
Miss. Valley St. at Grambling St. 7 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s Baylor at Texas 5 p.m. ESPN2
Missouri at LSU 5 p.m. SEC
Maryland at Illinois 5:30 p.m. BTN
NBA Bucks at Nets 5:30 p.m. NBA
Rockets at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ
Spurs at Kings 8 p.m. NBA
Soccer EPL: West Ham vs. Liverpool 12:55 p.m. NBCS
RADIO MONDAY
NBA Rockets at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)