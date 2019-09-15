TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

MLB Nationals at Cardinals or Padres at Brewers 4:30 p.m. MLB

Marlins at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

Royals at A’s or Marlins at D-backs (JIP) 7:30 p.m. MLB

NFL Browns at Jets 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s EPL: West Ham at Aston Villa 11:55 a.m. NBCS

RADIO MONDAY

MLB Marlins at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL Browns at Jets 5 p.m. 1290-AM

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

