TV MONDAY
Basketball, men’s NCAA final: Texas Tech vs. Virginia 6 p.m. Ch 13
MLB Pirates at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
Yankees at Astros 4 p.m. ESPN
Brewers or Angels or Padres at Giants 7 p.m. MLB
Soccer, men’s EPL: Chelsea vs. West Ham United 11:55 a.m. NBCS
Softball Florida State at Louisville 4 p.m. ESPNU
Auburn at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
RADIO MONDAY
Basketball, men’s NCAA final: Texas Tech vs. Virginia 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)