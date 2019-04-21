TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

MLB Phillies at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN

D-backs at Pirates 4 p.m. FSAZ

Yankees at Angels or Rangers at Athletics 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs Bucks at Pistons, Game 4 5 p.m. TNT

Rockets at Jazz, Game 4 7:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs Capitals at Hurricanes, Game 6 4 p.m. NBCS

Predators at Stars, Game 6 5:30 p.m. CNBC

Soccer EPL: Chelsea vs. Burnley 11:55 a.m. NBCS

Softball Auburn at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

RADIO MONDAY

MLB D-backs at Pirates 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles