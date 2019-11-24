TV MONDAY
Basketball, men’s Western Michigan vs. Yale 10 a.m. ESPNU
Bucknell vs. Seattle Noon ESPNU
Dayton vs. Georgia 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Michigan State vs. Virginia Tech 3 p.m. ESPN2
Kansas State vs. Pittsburgh 4 p.m. FS1
Kent State at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. BTN
Richmond vs. Wisconsin 5 p.m. ESPN2
Butler vs. Missouri 5 p.m. ESPNU
Chattanooga at Tennessee 5 p.m. SEC
Louisiana Tech at Indiana 6:30 p.m. BTN
Bradley vs. Northwestern 6:30 p.m. FS1
Kansas at Chaminade 7 p.m. ESPNU
Oklahoma vs. Stanford 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Auburn vs. New Mexico 7:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
BYU vs. UCLA 9:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Jazz at Bucks 6 p.m. NBA
Thunder at Warriors 8:30 p.m. NBA
NFL Ravens at Rams 6 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men’s EPL: Newcastle United at Aston Villa 12:55 p.m. NBCS
RADIO MONDAY
NFL Ravens at Rams 6 p.m. 1290-AM
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)