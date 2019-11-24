TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s Western Michigan vs. Yale 10 a.m. ESPNU

Bucknell vs. Seattle Noon ESPNU

Dayton vs. Georgia 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Michigan State vs. Virginia Tech 3 p.m. ESPN2

Kansas State vs. Pittsburgh 4 p.m. FS1

Kent State at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. BTN

Richmond vs. Wisconsin 5 p.m. ESPN2

Butler vs. Missouri 5 p.m. ESPNU

Chattanooga at Tennessee 5 p.m. SEC

Louisiana Tech at Indiana 6:30 p.m. BTN

Bradley vs. Northwestern 6:30 p.m. FS1

Kansas at Chaminade 7 p.m. ESPNU

Oklahoma vs. Stanford 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Auburn vs. New Mexico 7:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

BYU vs. UCLA 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Jazz at Bucks 6 p.m. NBA

Thunder at Warriors 8:30 p.m. NBA

NFL Ravens at Rams 6 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s EPL: Newcastle United at Aston Villa 12:55 p.m. NBCS

RADIO MONDAY

NFL Ravens at Rams 6 p.m. 1290-AM

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles