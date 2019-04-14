TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Golf, men’s Western Intercollegiate 4 p.m. Golf

Marathon Boston Marathon 5:30 a.m. NBCS

MLB Orioles at Red Sox 8 a.m. MLB

Mets at Phillies 4 p.m. ESPN

Reds at Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs Nets at 76ers, Game 2 5 p.m. TNT

Clippers at Warriors, Game 2 7:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs Bruins at Maple Leafs, Game 3 4 p.m. NBCS

Capitals at Hurricanes, Game 3 4 p.m. CNBC

Predators at Stars, Game 3 6:30 p.m. NBCS

Flames at Avalanche, Game 3 7 p.m. CNBC

Soccer, men’s EPL: Watford vs. Arsenal 11:55 a.m. NBCS

Softball Florida State at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPNU

Georgia at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

RADIO MONDAY

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles