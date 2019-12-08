TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s

Minnesota at Iowa — 6 p.m., BTN

NBA

Pistons at Pelicans — 6 p.m., NBA

Timberwolves at Suns — 7 p.m., FSAZ

NFL

Giants at Eagles — 6 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Blue Jackets at Coyotes — 5 p.m., NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Arsenal at West Ham — 12:55 p.m., NBCS

RADIO MONDAY

NFL

Giants at Eagles — 6 p.m., 1290-AM

Variety

The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)

