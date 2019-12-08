TV MONDAY
Basketball, men’s
Minnesota at Iowa — 6 p.m., BTN
NBA
Pistons at Pelicans — 6 p.m., NBA
Timberwolves at Suns — 7 p.m., FSAZ
NFL
Giants at Eagles — 6 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Blue Jackets at Coyotes — 5 p.m., NHL
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Arsenal at West Ham — 12:55 p.m., NBCS
RADIO MONDAY
NFL
Giants at Eagles — 6 p.m., 1290-AM
Variety
The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)