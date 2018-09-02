TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

NCAA football Virginia Tech at Florida State 5 p.m. ESPN

Golf PGA Tour, final round 8:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLB Red Sox at Braves 10 a.m. ESPN

Yankees at Athletics 1 p.m. ESPN

Padres at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ

Mets at Dodgers 5 p.m. MLB

Tennis U.S. Open, round of 16 8 a.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open, round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO MONDAY

MLB Red Sox at Braves 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Padres at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

