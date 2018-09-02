TV MONDAY
NCAA football Virginia Tech at Florida State 5 p.m. ESPN
Golf PGA Tour, final round 8:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLB Red Sox at Braves 10 a.m. ESPN
Yankees at Athletics 1 p.m. ESPN
Padres at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
Mets at Dodgers 5 p.m. MLB
Tennis U.S. Open, round of 16 8 a.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open, round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO MONDAY
MLB Red Sox at Braves 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Padres at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)