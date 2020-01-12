Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s

Boston at Loyola-Maryland — 5 p.m., CBSS

NCAA football

Title game: Clemson vs. LSU — 6 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Bruins at Flyers — 5 p.m., NHL

RADIO MONDAY

NCAA football

Title game: Clemson vs. LSU — 6 p.m., 1490-AM*

Variety

The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News