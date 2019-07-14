TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Cycling

Tour de France, stage 10 — 5 a.m. NBCS

MLB

Giants at Rockies — 11 a.m. MLB

Dodgers at Phillies — 4 p.m. ESPN

Astros at Angels or Giants at Rockies (JIP) — 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Summer

Championship game — 6 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO MONDAY

Variety

The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles