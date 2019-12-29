Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball, men’s
Canisius at Pittsburgh — 10 a.m., FSAZ
Xavier at Villanova — 4:30 p.m., FS1
William & Mary at Elon — 5 p.m., CBSS
Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma — 5 p.m., FSAZ
Seton Hall at DePaul — 6:30 p.m., FS1
Tulane at Memphis — 7 p.m., CBSS
Basketball, women’s
Pittsburgh at North Carolina — Noon, FSAZ
NBA
Hawks at Magic — 5 p.m., NBA
Suns at Trail Blazers — 8 p.m., FSAZ
NCAA football bowls
First Responders: W. Kentucky vs. W. Michigan — 10:30 a.m., ESPN
Music City: Louisville vs. Mississippi State — 2 p.m., ESPN
Redbox: California vs. Illinois — 2 p.m., Ch 11
Orange: Florida vs. Virginia — 6 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Senators at Penguins — 5 p.m., NHL
RADIO MONDAY
NCAA football bowls
Music City: Louisville vs. Mississippi State — 2 p.m., 1490-AM*
Orange: Florida vs. Virginia — 6 p.m., 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)