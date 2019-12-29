Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s

Canisius at Pittsburgh — 10 a.m., FSAZ

Xavier at Villanova — 4:30 p.m., FS1

William & Mary at Elon — 5 p.m., CBSS

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma — 5 p.m., FSAZ

Seton Hall at DePaul — 6:30 p.m., FS1

Tulane at Memphis — 7 p.m., CBSS

Basketball, women’s

Pittsburgh at North Carolina — Noon, FSAZ

NBA

Hawks at Magic — 5 p.m., NBA

Suns at Trail Blazers — 8 p.m., FSAZ

NCAA football bowls

First Responders: W. Kentucky vs. W. Michigan — 10:30 a.m., ESPN

Music City: Louisville vs. Mississippi State — 2 p.m., ESPN

Redbox: California vs. Illinois — 2 p.m., Ch 11

Orange: Florida vs. Virginia — 6 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Senators at Penguins — 5 p.m., NHL

RADIO MONDAY

NCAA football bowls

Music City: Louisville vs. Mississippi State — 2 p.m., 1490-AM*

Orange: Florida vs. Virginia — 6 p.m., 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)

