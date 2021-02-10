Money in buckets: Practice range time is driving revenue for Tucson City Golf properties

The sun has set on a 70-degree February evening. At Randolph golf complex's driving range, white, yellow, green and orange golf balls fly through the air, hit by those lucky enough to have their own practice bays. Other golfers linger nearby, waiting their turn.

Driving range revenue across Tucson City Golf practice facilities is up 90% from the previous year. From July through December, the ranges system-wide brought in $402,731 from the practice practice tees alone. That's a lot of buckets — 73,223 of them, to be exact, at an average price of $5.50 bucket.

Driving ranges offer an outdoor activity for not only seasoned golfers but anyone willing to pick up a club. Buckets of range balls are cheaper than rounds of golf, and the time commitment can be minutes instead of hours. There is also a lack of stress for newcomers; nobody on the driving range keeps score.

“For somebody who is not an avid golfer and may not necessarily feel comfortable playing, you know, a full round of golf or even nine holes, somebody that wants to get outside and do an outdoor activity going to the practice facility makes sense,” said Robb Palmgren, general managerof Tucson City Golf. “It is almost like the golf version of a bowling alley,”