Mourning ride helped Jose Ortiz let go of his pain — and eventually led him to El Tour

When they arrived at the emergency room, the news was stark. He was tested for COVID-19 and came back positive; doctors put him on a ventilator almost immediately. On Dec. 2, the birthday of Ortiz’s elder sister, Cynthia, there were complications.

On Dec. 3, Ruben Ortiz had three heart attacks and the doctor called and said if he had one more, his body wouldn’t be able to handle it. Around 12:30 in the morning, Jose Ortiz got the call.

“When COVID first hit, we had family members who got it, but they were able to get through it,” Ortiz said. “My father was the first one who passed. You’re either on one side of the ballpark or another, if it affected you or not, if you believe in the vaccine or not. I had a lot of family members who knew we lost my dad, and they still didn’t believe it was real.

“For us as a family, it’s not about COVID, or heart attacks, diabetes — it’s just about the fact we lost my father.”

Even at 39, with an older sister and a younger sister and a mother grieving the loss of her husband, Ortiz was not ready to become the man of the house. His father was only 64.