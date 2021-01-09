National title would 'mean everything' to Tucson's Lathan Ransom, who is already contributing at Ohio State

A: “Personally, the last play against Clemson or my breakaway against Northwestern (in the Big 10 championship game). Those are two high moments for me.”

Was there a low point?

A: “Our season (initially) getting canceled was disappointing to me. To see the seniors and dudes in their last year — seeing how much it meant to them and getting the season canceled, that was definitely a low point. Or getting COVID. I got COVID when I first got here. It was my second week being here and I was out for a whole month, because that was before the 10-day protocol, so I was out until I tested negative. Felt like I was out forever.”

How was the experience during quarantine, when you were hunkered down in your room?

A: “Man, it was miserable. When I first got here, all I was able to do was work out and then once our team started practicing, I couldn’t practice with the team, so it was mentally draining and I was sad, because I missed home and was homesick. And none of the coaches really knew me. They knew me when they recruited me, but I wasn’t able to go out and practice and show what I could do. It was just mentally draining.”

What did you do to pass time?