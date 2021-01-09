National title would 'mean everything' to Tucson's Lathan Ransom, who is already contributing at Ohio State

When Lathan Ransom left Tucson for Ohio State over the summer, he was realistic about his chances of seeing the field.
“Freshmen don’t really play at Ohio State,” the former Salpointe Catholic High School star said. “Everyone knows that, players know that, coaches know that, so I just wanted to come in here and work my butt off and make sure I got on special teams, because that’s a big deal here.”
So Ransom worked on OSU’s special teams units and studied under notable players in the Buckeyes’ defensive secondary. Guys like Marcus Hooker, Sevyn Banks, Josh Proctor and Shaun Wade.
After a strong showing in Ohio State’s preseason training camp, Ransom showed he could contribute as a first-year player.
During last week’s College Football Playoff semifinal game against Clemson, Ransom delivered the game-sealing play. The freshman safety batted Trevor Lawrence’s pass away and into the hands of Banks for an interception in a 49-28 win.
Third-ranked Ohio State (7-0) will face No. 1 Alabama (12-0) for the national championship on Monday in Miami. The Crimson Tide have one of the top passing offenses in college football, with Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Mac Jones, who was a Heisman finalist.
The Star caught up with Ransom leading up to the national championship to talk about his freshman season, playing in empty stadiums and his experience battling COVID-19:
For someone who grew up watching the college football national championship, what does playing in this game mean to you?
A: “It’s definitely crazy. Those are the only words to describe. It’s just crazy to play your first college football game and for us to go to the national championship, I’m just blessed. All the hard work that my team has gone through with the pandemic, I’m just excited for my seniors, because they get to experience it, too. They worked their butts off this year, so I can’t wait.”
As a first-year college football player, how would you describe the experience playing amid a pandemic?
A: “It definitely took a toll on my mental health and body. We just focused on staying inside, staying away from people and just really focusing on the football season; that’s all we’ve been able to do. The coaches and players, that’s all we’ve been around all season. I didn’t get to experience what it’s like to play in front of 100,000 fans and what it’s like after the game. But playing in these games could be better for me since I’m on defense and I don’t have to hear 100,000 people when I’m communicating the calls. But I’ve never played in front of a full stadium, so I can’t tell you what that’s like. I just know, from what the others have explained, it’s way different.”
When you visited Ohio State as a recruit, did you not attend a game?
A: “No, I never went to a game, so I still don’t know what it’s like.”
What was going through your head when you made that key play against Clemson in the College Football Playoff?
A: “I had all sorts of emotions going through me. It was probably one of the best feelings of my life. Just to be in the game, the experience was crazy. But to actually make that play, I was just blessed and excited. It was hard work paying off.”
What message do you think Ohio State sent with the win over Clemson after many thought the Buckeyes weren’t deserving of a spot in CFP over, say, Texas A&M?
A: “People saying us not playing a certain amount of games is an advantage … it wasn’t our decision to play that amount of games. It’s a COVID year and we had a disadvantage of either us getting it or other teams getting it. But it felt good to beat Clemson, because it showed that we belong and deserve to be in the College Football Playoff. I think we were prepared, because our practices every day were like a game.”
What has been your favorite moment of the season so far?
A: “Personally, the last play against Clemson or my breakaway against Northwestern (in the Big 10 championship game). Those are two high moments for me.”
Was there a low point?
A: “Our season (initially) getting canceled was disappointing to me. To see the seniors and dudes in their last year — seeing how much it meant to them and getting the season canceled, that was definitely a low point. Or getting COVID. I got COVID when I first got here. It was my second week being here and I was out for a whole month, because that was before the 10-day protocol, so I was out until I tested negative. Felt like I was out forever.”
How was the experience during quarantine, when you were hunkered down in your room?
A: “Man, it was miserable. When I first got here, all I was able to do was work out and then once our team started practicing, I couldn’t practice with the team, so it was mentally draining and I was sad, because I missed home and was homesick. And none of the coaches really knew me. They knew me when they recruited me, but I wasn’t able to go out and practice and show what I could do. It was just mentally draining.”
What did you do to pass time?
A: “Push-ups. All I did were push-ups and go on a jog, because we weren’t allowed to work out, so I did push-ups in my room. We had these exercise bands and I was trying to do every exercise possible I could think of. That made time go by. It was in July, so I spent my birthday in quarantine.”
Were you worried about your long-term health after contracting the coronavirus? What went through your mind when you tested positive?
A: “I was mad. I was disappointed at first when I found out, because I’m an introvert and stay inside. I don’t go out, so I couldn’t believe I got it. I was like, ‘There’s no way.’ It affects people differently. I was sick for a couple of days and then felt really good. When I was sick, I was really sick. But then I see people where it doesn’t affect them at all. Then I’ve seen people where it changes them completely. They don’t look the same and they don’t act the same. I’ve also seen people with the heart effects that come from COVID.
“It’s a crazy disease, and just when you think you can’t get it, you can get it. It’s extremely contagious. I’ve seen people quarantine and stay away from people and they still end up getting it.”
Did you have any symptoms before you tested positive?
A: “No, I didn’t (show) any symptoms until after I got it.”
Did you lose your sense of taste and/or smell?
A: “No, none of that. I just had a bad headache, but I’ve seen people who lost their taste and smell.”
You were able to get back on the field and contribute as a true freshman. How do you think this season has set yourself up for the next two or three years at Ohio State?
A: “Right now, I’m just focused on winning this national championship, making history and then I’ll be able to let you know afterwards.”
What would winning a national championship in your freshman season at Ohio State mean for you?
A: “It would mean everything, because it’s definitely not promised. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, because there’s a chance I’ll never make it back.
“To win a national championship in my freshman year, it would mean everything to me. It would also mean everything to my seniors who’ve played four to six years to finally win a national championship.”