Northern Arizona Lumberjacks quarterback Case Cookus (15) uncorks a pass during the first quarter of the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks vs. University of Arizona Wildcats college football game on Sept. 2, 2017, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won 62-24.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star 2017

Northern Arizona's football games will air on ESPN Tucson starting this season, the school announced. All Lumberjacks football games will air on 1490-AM and 104.9-FM beginning with the Aug. 29 season opener against Missouri State.

NAU games also air on radio stations in Phoenix, Flagstaff and Prescott. 

NAU athletic director Mike Marlow called it “a great partnership over the next several seasons.”  

The Lumberjacks’ football roster includes eight local players: linebacker Taylor Powell (Salpointe Catholic), wide receiver Terrell Hayward (Cienega), kicker Luis Aguilar (Nogales), tight end Max Michalczik (Catalina Foothills), offensive linemen Chase Laurita (Catalina Foothills), Caden Wechsler (Sahuaro) and Jonas Leader (Canyon del Oro) and defensive lineman Seth Clem (Marana). 

