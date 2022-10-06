New Cologuard Classic boss is Tucson native, Rincon HS and University of Arizona grad

Arizona Daily Star
Rincon High School and University of Arizona graduate Geoff Hill has been named executive director of the Cologuard Classic, Tucson's annual PGA Tour Champions event at the Omni Tucson National Resort.
Hill comes from Austin, where he was vice president of operations for Circuit of the Americas, host of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. Before that, Hill was the operations manager for the TOUR Championship in Atlanta and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin. (Coincidentally, the latter tournament was a mainstay in Tucson for years before being moved).
“I am very excited for the new energy, enthusiasm, and leadership that Geoff will bring to the Cologuard Classic and the Tucson Conquistadores,” said Tucson Conquistadores president Andrew Rosen.
Hill said he in a news release that "honored and humbled to join the Tucson Conquistadores organization." A Tucson native, Hill played on the 2002 Rincon/University golf team that won the Class 4A state title. Hill shot a 151 in the 2002 state tournament — two shots behind Rincon teammate and future PGA Tour standout Michael Thompson.
“I look forward to sharing in the continued success of this exceptional event and am excited to support the growth of the Cologuard Classic within the Tucson community," he said.
Next year's tournament runs from Feb. 27-March 5.
Photos: Miguel Angel Jimenez wins the 2022 Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National
Final round of Cologuard Classic golf tournament
Miguel Angel Jimenez dons the Conquistador helmet after winning the Cologuard Classic golf tournament at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Ariz. on February 27, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Final round of Cologuard Classic golf tournament
Gene Sauers hits the ball out of the sand along the 2nd green during the final round of the Cologuard Classic golf tournament at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Ariz. on February 27, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Final round of Cologuard Classic golf tournament
Bernhard Langer hits the ball back onto the green towards the 3rd hole during the final round of the Cologuard Classic golf tournament at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Ariz. on February 27, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Final round of Cologuard Classic golf tournament
Miguel Angel Jimenez smokes his cigar at the 4th tee box during the final round of the Cologuard Classic golf tournament at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Ariz. on February 27, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Final round of Cologuard Classic golf tournament
Jerry Kelly reacts to his shot at the 4th tee box during the final round of the Cologuard Classic golf tournament at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Ariz. on February 27, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Final round of Cologuard Classic golf tournament
Jerry Kelly, right, looks over at his caddy as he lines up his shot at the 5th hole during the final round of the Cologuard Classic golf tournament at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Ariz. on February 27, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Final round of Cologuard Classic golf tournament
Miguel Angel Jimenez performs his signature move where he places his club into an imaginary sheath next to his left hip, like a sword after sinking a putt on the 6th green during the final round of the Cologuard Classic golf tournament at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Ariz. on February 27, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Final round of Cologuard Classic golf tournament
Spectators get an overview of the course along hole 7 during the final round of the Cologuard Classic golf tournament at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Ariz. on February 27, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Final round of Cologuard Classic golf tournament
Spectators watch as golfers sink their putts at the 8th green during the final round of the Cologuard Classic golf tournament at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Ariz. on February 27, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Final round of Cologuard Classic golf tournament
Miguel Angel Jimenez practices his swing before taking his shot along the 9th green during the final round of the Cologuard Classic golf tournament at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Ariz. on February 27, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Final round of Cologuard Classic golf tournament
Woody Austin wills his ball to drop in at the 15th hole during the final round of the Cologuard Classic golf tournament at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Ariz. on February 27, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Final round of Cologuard Classic golf tournament
Spectators watch and take their own photos as golfers play through at the 15th hole during the final round of the Cologuard Classic golf tournament at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Ariz. on February 27, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Final round of Cologuard Classic golf tournament
A fan gets a better view by climbing into a tree along the 17th green during the final round of the Cologuard Classic golf tournament at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Ariz. on February 27, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Final round of Cologuard Classic golf tournament
Jeff Sluman watches his ball after teeing off at the 6th tee box during the final round of the Cologuard Classic golf tournament at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Ariz. on February 27, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Final round of Cologuard Classic golf tournament
Jeff Sluman hits the ball towards the 18th hole during the final round of the Cologuard Classic golf tournament at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Ariz. on February 27, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Final round of Cologuard Classic golf tournament
Miguel Angel Jimenez acknowledges the crowd after winning the Cologuard Classic golf tournament at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Ariz. on February 27, 2022.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
