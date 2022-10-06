New Cologuard Classic boss is Tucson native, Rincon HS and University of Arizona grad

Rincon High School and University of Arizona graduate Geoff Hill has been named executive director of the Cologuard Classic, Tucson's annual PGA Tour Champions event at the Omni Tucson National Resort.

Hill comes from Austin, where he was vice president of operations for Circuit of the Americas, host of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. Before that, Hill was the operations manager for the TOUR Championship in Atlanta and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin. (Coincidentally, the latter tournament was a mainstay in Tucson for years before being moved).

“I am very excited for the new energy, enthusiasm, and leadership that Geoff will bring to the Cologuard Classic and the Tucson Conquistadores,” said Tucson Conquistadores president Andrew Rosen.

Hill said he in a news release that "honored and humbled to join the Tucson Conquistadores organization." A Tucson native, Hill played on the 2002 Rincon/University golf team that won the Class 4A state title. Hill shot a 151 in the 2002 state tournament — two shots behind Rincon teammate and future PGA Tour standout Michael Thompson.

“I look forward to sharing in the continued success of this exceptional event and am excited to support the growth of the Cologuard Classic within the Tucson community," he said.

Next year's tournament runs from Feb. 27-March 5.